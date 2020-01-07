Rolls-Royce sales jump 25 per cent thanks to Cullinan success

Rolls-Royce enjoyed a 25 per cent leap in sales last year as it sold a record number of cars, driven mainly by the success of its three-ton SUV.



The luxury car company said it sold 5,152 cars last year – a quarter higher than the 4,107 it sold in 2018 thanks largely to the success of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which retails at around $400,000.

“While we celebrate these remarkable results, we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive,” CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said.



The 116-year-old company expects sales to “stabilise” next year and said it is investing “significant” sums of money into its Goodwood factory in the UK, hiring workers and recruiting more apprentices than ever.



The US continued to prove to be Rolls-Royce’s biggest market where it recorded around a third of sales. China and Europe follow, while Rolls-Royce broke sales records in Russia, Japan, Australia and Singapore.



The firm, which is a division of BMW, has managed to defy the global slump in car sales that saw UK production fall to a six-year low last year.

“A third year of decline for the UK new car market is a significant concern for industry and the wider economy,” Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the Society and Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said.

“Political and economic uncertainty, and confusing messages on clean air zones have taken their toll on buyer confidence.”

