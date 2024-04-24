The AA: Rising insurance premiums help revenue surge but breakdown troubles see profits slashed

The AA has reported its latest full-year results.

Rising insurance premiums helped revenue at The AA surge to almost £1.3bn but a slowdown in its breakdown service saw profits slashed by more than 40 per cent.

The group has posted a total income of £1.298bn for the year to January 31, 2024, up from £1.173bn in the prior 12 months.

Its insurance revenue grew from £677m to £759m while turnover from other streams also rose from £496m to £539m.

However, newly-published accounts for The AA show its pre-tax profits over the same period were cut by more than 40 per cent from £71m to £42m.

The full-year figures come after The AA reported half-year profits of £23m, down from £40m in a “challenging economic and competitive environment”, with earnings in its primary roadside recovery business hit by cost inflation.

But half-year revenues across the group rose 10 per cent to £625m in the six months to July, driven by growth in customer numbers and higher average income per member.

The cost of motor insurance reaches record levels in 2023, with inflation pushing up the price of repairs and consumers facing expensive policies.

Chief executive Jakob Pfaudler said: “FY24 was a milestone year for The AA, with strong financial results, the completion of the first phase of our strategy and investment from a new shareholder.

“The achievement of a third year of membership, revenue, and EBITDA growth reflects the transformation of our business since FY21 and showcases our momentum, despite continued external pressures.

“We have continued to improve our financial health and the planned investment from Stonepeak reflects the progress we have made.

“We are delivering against our extended strategy for accelerating growth, focused on driving continued profitable growth from the core business, expanding into a broader range of driving services, and enhancing our use of data and digital to ensure that we continue to serve our customers’ evolving needs.”