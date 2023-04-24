New Mercedes-Maybach EQS is the ultimate electric SUV… for now

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed its first fully electric car. The opulent EQS 680 SUV is designed to deliver maximum comfort – particularly for those being chauffeured in the back – and effortless electric performance.

With two motors and four-wheel drive, the EQS 680 develops a mighty 649hp and 701lb ft of torque. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes just 4.4 seconds, while fully-charged range is up to 373 miles.

The flagship SUV from Mercedes-Benz is arguably the world’s most luxurious electric SUV – at least until battery-powered versions of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan arrive.

Big on bling

Starting with the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the Maybach ladles on plenty of extra chrome and an imposing front grille. Illuminated sideboards and alloy wheels up to 22 inches in diameter also provide extra bling.

The Mercedes-Maybach ‘double M’ logo is even incorporated into the front bumper intakes, with a look seemingly inspired by high-end luggage and handbags.

However, it is the 680’s interior that truly stands out from the regular Mercedes-EQ version. It features a Maybach-specific version of the full-width MBUX Hyperscreen for infotainment. The digital instrument panel is also customised with rose gold surrounds and pointers that are ‘designed like a silk scarf that moves elegantly in the wind’.

Rear of the year

The Maybach EQS features the first use of vegetable-tanned Nappa leather, while other elements of the interior are derived from recycled or sustainable materials.

Two individual seats are separated by a large ‘floating’ centre console. Passengers can enjoy watching 11.6-inch multimedia screens, along with active ambient lighting that adjusts automatically throughout the day.

A Burmester 4D sound system with 15 speakers is standard, and those in the back receive their own special headphones. Extensive sound deadening has been installed around the rear of the cabin, helping cocoon occupants from road noise.

Mercedes has yet to announce prices for the Maybach EQS 680 SUV, but expect a hefty premium over the £153,495 asked for the existing EQS 580 4Matic SUV.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research