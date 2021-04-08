Rolls-Royce hails best ever opening quarter for car sales

Rolls-Royce sold the most cars it ever has in the first quarter of the year in 2021, the luxury car brand announced today.

The marque sold 1,380 cars in the first three months of the year, up 62 per cent on last year. Sales came in ahead of 2019’s total, Rolls-Royce’s previous record first quarter.

The carmaker said that sales growth had been at its strongest in China, the US, and the Asia Pacific.

High demand for its newest models, the Ghost and the Cullinan, helped push sales higher. It added that it was “optimistic” for the rest of the year given the strength of its order books.

Rolls-Royce added that bespoke commissions remained at 2020’s record levels.

Chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history.

“With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growing in key markets and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021.”

