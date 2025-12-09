Pro Climbing League names London first venue for new bouldering tour

Olympic climbing champion Toby Roberts will compete on home soil

London is the first venue to be announced for the new Pro Climbing League, with Team GB’s Olympic champion Toby Roberts among those set to compete.

The indoor bouldering competition is to be held at Greenwich venue Magazine London on 28 February and feature 16 of the world’s leading climbers, including Paris 2024 gold medal winners Roberts and Janja Garnbret.

The London date is the first to be confirmed by the Pro Climbing League, which will see competitors race side-by-side in pairs on identical courses.

“I can’t wait to take part in the Pro Climbing League,” said Roberts. “It’s an exciting format that will be a new challenge for the athletes and a great event to watch for the crowd.

“I’ve never gone head to head before, and I’m really psyched to try it out in London – my home city – in front of a huge crowd. Hope to see you there.”

London’s climbing boom

London has seen a five-fold increase in climbing centres since 2014, a rate that outstrips 43 per cent growth in regular participants over the last decade recorded by Sport England.

“Bringing the Pro Climbing League to London for the first time is a big moment for our city’s climbing community which is one of the largest and most vibrant in Europe,” said Simon McCaugherty, director of experience economy at London and Partners.

“This new head-to-head format means fans can get right up close to the action and see some of the world’s best climbers push their limits. We hope this event and experience inspires more Londoners and visitors to give climbing a go and helps our climbing community keep growing.”

Danaan Markey, who co-founded the PCL alongside broadcaster Charlie Boscoe, said: “The climbing industry is growing rapidly and in many directions. We want to use this momentum to better support athletes, climbers, and fans.

“I can’t wait for the world to see what climbing has to offer – and laugh and shout and be stoked alongside our incredible community.”