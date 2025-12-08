Golf’s Open to move into August to accommodate Olympics

Golf’s Open championship will be moved to accommodate the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The 156th edition, which is yet to have a confirmed host course, will shift into August to ensure the top players can compete in the Olympic golf at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

Mark Darbon, the chief executive of the R&A, said: “We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions.

“We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028. We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029.”

Golf returned to the Olympics schedule at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 after over a century away from the sporting roster.

Justin Rose and Inbee Park won in South America while Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda won four years later at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

Last time out at Le Golf National Scottie Scheffler and Lydia Ko claimed gold while Brit Tommy Fleetwood won silver.

The Riviera Country Club has been confirmed for LA 2028 while Royal Queensland Golf Club will host the competition when the Olympic Games heads to Brisbane in 2032.

Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport is set to host the next Open in 2026 before the major returns to the home of golf and St Andrews in 2027.

The 2028 competition is yet to confirm a host but Muirfield is among the favourites to stage the tournament, while Trump Turnberry and Carnoustie have previously been linked.

There have been reports that government officials have been lobbying the R&A to see Trump’s course host the Open.

At the time a spokesperson for R&A said: “We regularly engage with government and local government regarding venues. We have explained the logistical challenges around Turnberry to the government and they are aware of the position.”