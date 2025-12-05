LA Olympic Games passes $2bn in sponsorship deals

The Los Angeles Olympic Games has seen sponsorship value pass $2bn

The Los Angeles Olympic Games has seen sponsorship value pass $2bn, over two years out from the 2028 showpiece event.

The LA28 company tasked with finding sponsors came into 2025 with two partners but is set to end the year with 15, with a value surpassing $2bn.

The target figure of $2.5bn is well within reach with a logistics partner and energy sponsor yet to be found.

Airline Delta and pay-TV company Comcast were onboarded as founding partners but major brands such as Goggle, Honda and Starbucks have joined the sponsor roster.

LA28 announced earlier this year that stadiums used within the Olympic Games would be sponsored for the first time, with Intuit paying to have the basketball arena it sponsors branded with its name during the two-week competition spell.

Olympic Games funding

“Surpassing $2 billion in sponsorship more than two-and-a-half years before the LA28 Games arrive is confirmation of our strong position and progress toward delivering a fiscally responsible yet epic event,” LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman said.

“Alongside organising the Games, we’ve built a world-class commercial organisation that is delivering the innovation and results we’ve been working toward since day one.”

The Los Angeles Olympic Games will turn much of what fans recognise on its head, beginning with athletics and ending with swimming in a change to tradition.

Cricket and sea rowing will form part of an Olympics roster looking to modernise, while the likes of padel and MMA are looking to join in time for Brisbane 2032.

President Donald Trump has, however, repeatedly threatened to move the Olympic Games from California over what he calls concerns surrounding policing and Democrat control.

The budget for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games has been set at $7.1bn, but many of the arenas being used have already been built and are in operation for a number of US sports.