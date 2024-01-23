Take Diamond and Ferraris to spark a winning Flare

Luke Ferraris has ridden 17 winners in Hong Kong this season

BANK on former South African Champion Apprentice Luke Ferraris to further improve his impressive winning tally on the all-weather surface in Hong Kong.

The 22-year-old son of former Hong Kong trainer David Ferraris has made a bright start to his career in the territory, having already claimed 17 wins this season.

His record on the dirt surface also makes good reading and puts him on a par with champion Zac Purton, with a joint best of four wins and three places from just 19 rides since the season started.

Ferraris is particularly adept when asked to dictate the pace from the front and has stolen many a race adopting those tactics this season.

Half-a-dozen of his victories since September have come when teaming up with trainer Mark Newnham, who is himself enjoying a fruitful start to his career in the city, with 10 winners already on the board.

The partnership team up with rejuvenated character DIAMOND FLARE, who takes his chance in the second division of the Kestrel Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Deep Field was an 11-race maiden in Hong Kong until a change of tactics saw him spring into life at Happy Valley last month, and then subsequently run away from rivals on the dirt surface on Boxing Day.

This has all come about by being ridden aggressively from the front, and his recent unlucky defeat can be contributed to missing the start with a five-pound claimer aboard.

With Ferraris back in the saddle, who has an unblemished two from two record on the five-year-old, he is capable of bouncing out in front and not seeing another rival during the contest.

POINTERS

Diamond Flare 1.45pm Sha Tin