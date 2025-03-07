Wong and Man set to Improve their tally

Britney Wong has 10 winners from 199 rides in Hong Kong.

25-year-old Britney Wong has been given a great opportunity to get her name up in lights at Sha Tin when she partners all-weather specialist SELF IMPROVEMENT in the Sa Po Handicap (7.35am) over six furlongs.

10-pound claimer Wong learnt her race-craft by riding winners in both Australia and New Zealand before starting her new career in Hong Kong this season under the tutelage of trainer David Hall.

It hasn’t been easy for Wong however, following the initial fanfare of being the first female to ride in the city since Kei Chiong made headlines a decade ago.

Normally trainers would be clamouring to use her claiming allowance – worth its weight in gold in tight and competitive handicaps – but it just hasn’t happened.

10 wins from just 119 rides is a fair return for the majority of jockeys in this territory, but expectations would have been higher, especially with that valuable claim dangling in front of connections.

One trainer who does support Wong, and especially on the all-weather surface, is Manfred Man and they are always worth more than a second look when teaming-up.

The partnership has claimed four victories on the dirt since September and could add to that tally with course-and-distance specialist Self Improvement, who looks primed and ready for a big performance.

There was plenty to like about the five-year-old’s encouraging effort after a near two-month break last month, when only a lack of condition told in the closing stages.

Taking Wong’s claim into account, he has a huge chance of turning that form around with conqueror Must Go, and especially with an inside draw (four) allowing him an uninterrupted journey close to the rails.

A more potent threat comes in the form of Mojave Desert, third behind Must Go in that contest, whose form can be upgraded having raced on the slowest part of the track when delivering his strong late challenge.

He looks an obvious threat to the selection and could be worth including in a Forecast or Quinella bets.

POINTERS

Self Improvement 7.35am ShaTin

Self Improvement/Mojave Desert (Forecast or Quinella) 7.35am Sha Tin