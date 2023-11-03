Super Sunny can set So Singing

Super Sunny Sing (black and blue silks) has won six of his 12 starts in Hong Kong

IF THE Chris So-trained SUPER SUNNY SING has any serious aspirations of lining-up in either the HK Mile or HK Cup on Hong Kong International Race Day next month, he will need to win the feature race, the Group Three Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Handicap (8.05am) over nine furlongs at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The five-year-old son of Nicconi was one of the most improved gallopers in the territory last season, improving 34 pounds in the ratings, and winning four of his eight races.

There was plenty of encouragement from his seasonal return over a mile early last month, when carrying top-weight, and despite racing wide for the majority of the trip, he extended nicely in the latter stages of the race to win in comfortable style.

A subsequent recent trial should have sharpened him up further for his first foray into Group company and, with only a feather-weight to carry against some experienced campaigners, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t win again.

Opposition includes Money Catcher, seeking to follow-up last season’s success in this contest, but carrying 20 pounds more in the saddle this time.

Trainer Caspar Fownes saddles two contenders, Senor Toba and Straight Arron, with the latter being specifically trained for the HK Cup over 10 furlongs at the International Meeting next month.

The Australian-bred gelding hasn’t shown too much in both his races over inadequate trips so far this season, but is unbeaten in two races over the course and distance, and can be expected to be seen in a different light this time.

For anyone looking for a galloper who could surprise, keep an eye on joint bottom-weight La City Blanche who has proved a slow-burner from the Tony Cruz yard and was desperately unlucky over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

POINTERS

Super Sunny Sing 8.05am Sha Tin