Sunlight to shine on Young Achiever at Sha Tin

Trainer Ricky Yiu saddles Sunlight Power at Sha Tin on Saturday

SATURDAY’s competitive Hoi Ha Handicap (1.05pm) over seven furlongs, is sure to divide racegoers opinions on whether top-weight Patch Of Theta is capable of confirming last month’s form with runner-up SUNLIGHT POWER.

On that occasion, the pair locked horns over the course and distance, with the Francis Lui-trained Patch Of Theta prevailing by a fast-diminishing head over his rival, who was continually denied a clear run down the home straight.

Francis Lui still believes there is a lot more improvement to come from his stable star, having won three out of his last four races, but it is hard to get away from the fact Sunlight Power is now five pounds better off, including apprentice Jerry Chau’s two pounds claiming allowance, and with a trouble-free journey, he looks capable of gaining his revenge.

This may look a match-race, but keep an eye on newcomer Fantastic Fun who produced an impressive track trial against superstar Ka Ying Rising recently, and frustrating but talented Hyper Dragon Ball, who is well-handicapped on his best form, and was an eye-catcher last start.

The finale on the card, the Kat O Handicap (2.15pm) over a mile, is an intriguing puzzle, with plenty of performers having chances on their best form.

Trainer Caspar Fownes is sure to be doing a rain-dance for his contender Karma, who excels on soft ground, while smart handicapper Ching is back on his last winning rating.

Beauty Live is reckoned by trainer Frankie Lor to be in top condition following his encouraging effort last week, and Simple Hedge is far better than his recent form figures suggest.

It may be worth following the fortunes of the Racing Club-owned YOUNG ACHIEVER, a Group winner over a mile in Germany, who is finally stepping up to his optimum distance.

Trainer Jamie Richards has worked the four-year-old hard in the last month, leading to him losing two stone in body weight, and he should now strip in mint condition.

POINTERS

Sunlight Power 1.05pm Sha Tin

Young Achiever (e/w) 2.15pm Sha Tin