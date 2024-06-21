Chancheng set for Glorious revenge at Sha Tin

Chancheng Glory is two from two when partnered by Harry Bentley

RACING in Hong Kong is back in action at Sha Tin with an 11-race programme on Sunday, and features the return of legendary California Spangle in the Group Three Premier Cup (12.35pm), a handicap over seven furlongs.

With the temperature likely to rise into the middle thirties during racing, and only a small chance of showers, surface conditions should ride quick, which will be an obvious plus to the chances of the ‘Spangle’.

The former three-time Group One winner does have to give his half-dozen rivals between 15 to 30 pounds in the handicap, and it is a race where top-weights don’t have a good record in recent times.

Trainer Tony Cruz is adamant however, he has his superstar in prime condition, despite a long campaign, and provided jockey Brenton Avdulla gets the fractions right from the front, he should be difficult to pass.

The odds about California Spangle are likely to be short, and a more attractive betting proposition on the card is CHANCHENG GLORY who is capable of gaining his revenge over Galaxy Patch in the Group Three Premier Plate (1.10pm), a handicap over nine furlongs.

The Francis Lui-trained galloper was touched off on the post, when beaten a nose by Galaxy Patch in the Group Three Lion Rock Trophy over a mile earlier this month and is now two pounds better off at the weights.

Many pundits will point out that Galaxy Patch needed every inch of that mile trip to win and will surely prove stronger over this longer distance.

There are reasons to believe however, that six-time winner CHANCHENG GLORY was at a disadvantage in that contest, having to dictate the pace in a slowly run affair, and with his jockey losing one of his stirrups in the closing stages.

Having just lost out in another head-bobber to Helios Express in the HK Classic Cup in his only try over the course and distance back in March, and pilot Harry Bentley, with an unblemished two from two record on the four-year-old, now back in the saddle, he can gain compensation.

POINTERS

Chancheng Glory 1.10pm Sha Tin