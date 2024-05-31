Ka Ying can keep Rising on his winning Patch

Ka Ying Rising has won his last three starts at Sha Tin

IT IS good news for Hong Kong racing enthusiasts from the UK this Sunday as the action gets underway at Sha Tin at the later time of 9.00am, with a 11-race programme featuring a couple of Group Three contests.

Sha Tin hosts the first of their ‘twilight’ race-meetings, which gives gallopers the chance not to race under the burning sun as the summer arrives in the city.

Trainer Pierre Ng must wonder where his next winner is going to come from, having led the trainers’ title race since November, but now finding himself on level terms with rival Francis Lui with 59 wins, with just a dozen meetings remaining in the season.

Second-season trainer Ng had a desperate time last month, saddling just two winners from 68 runners, and is presently on another losing streak of 28.

The pendulum of good fortune can change quickly, however, and the stable will be hoping their luck changes when GALAXY PATCH lines up in the Group Three Lion Rock Trophy (12.35pm), a handicap over a mile.

This highly progressive four-year-old finished runner-up to California Spangle in a seven-furlong Group One contest in March and subsequently filled a similar position behind Massive Sovereign in the HK Derby.

That form is the best on view and you can forgive his latest effort when getting bogged down in terrible conditions over a mile on Champions Day in April.

The stable will be hoping to make it a big race double with talented speedster Mugen, who is no forlorn hope in the highly-competitive Group Three Sha Tin Vase (1.10pm), a handicap over six furlongs.

Top-class Victor The Winner heads the weights and will be hoping to get the uncontested lead he craves, while Group One Chairman’s Sprint victor Invincible Sage will be looking to cement his position as top sprinter in the territory.

At the bottom end of the handicap, receiving 20 pounds from Victor The Winner is KA YING RISING who looks a potential champion in the making after completing a hat-trick of wins and is still capable of further improvement.

POINTERS

Galaxy Patch 12.35pm Sha Tin

Ka Ying Rising 1.10pm Sha Tin