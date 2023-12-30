Fantastic Treasure awaits punters on New Year’s Day at Sha Tin

Fantastic Treasure won his first five starts in Hong Kong but has only won once in 22 starts since

ANTICIPATE long queues of enthusiastic racegoers clamouring to get through the turnstiles when the gates open for the popular New Year’s Day programme at Sha Tin on Monday.

Given the name of ‘Lucky Start 2024’ by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, racing fans will be adorned in lucky blue caps and armed with newly purchased pens and keyrings, in the hope the start of the new year brings plenty of winners.

The feature on the 10-race programme is the Chinese Club Challenge Cup, a Group 3 handicap (8.05am) over seven furlongs, but it looks a minefield for finding the winner.

There are so many question marks about the majority of contenders, notably the recent disappointing form of California Spangle, exasperating Beauty Joy, and out of form Red Lion.

Add the likes of Healthy Happy, successful in this race in 2022 and runner-up last year but not the most consistent of performers, and Taj Dragon, stepping up into Group 3 company after winning a Class 2 earlier this month, and it’s a real head-scratcher.

Perhaps the best advice is to give the David Hayes-trained FANTASTIC TREASURE one last chance.

The son of Written Tycoon won a handful of races in his first season in Hong Kong and looked to have the world at his feet, but for some inexplicable reason, bar winning on his seasonal appearance in September last year, it’s been all downhill since.

He has, however, performed with plenty of credit against similar opposition, and also finds himself 13 pounds better off for a one-and-a-half length beating by Taj Dragon on his last start.

With in-form Lyle Hewitson doing the steering, and set for a trouble-free journey from a favourable low draw, he is capable of going close.

POINTERS

Fantastic Treasure (e/w) 8.05am Sha Tin