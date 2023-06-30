Fighter is the Smart choice at Sha Tin

Trainer Ricky Yiu recorded a double at Happy Valley this Wednesday to take his tally to 53 wins this season

RACING in Hong Kong reverts to Saturday this weekend, with the action taking place at Sha Tin for a 10-race programme, featuring the £290,000 Hong Kong Reunification Cup Handicap (10.35am) over 10 furlongs.

Although certain to be a mouth-watering spectacle for racing fans, finding the winner looks a real head-scratcher, with so many of the contenders having questions to answer.

Can former high-class galloper Columbus County return to his best form, or is this the time that Sword Point finally delivers after so many near misses and excuses?

Will frustrating Five G Patch at last confirm the high esteem he is held in by his trainer Tony Cruz, or can Meaningful Star reproduce his impressive Happy Valley form at Sha Tin?

Joint bottom-weight Ching is interesting, having gone through the grades to Class Two on the back of four wins from his last six races.

There is no doubt the four-year-old is in the form of his life and looked in tip-top condition when trialling recently.

The big question is: will he see out the 10-furlong distance, having only raced up to a mile? His breeding sends out mixed messages about his stamina, although he has always hit the line strongly in his races.

If he stays, he has an outstanding chance despite his wide draw, but it’s a tough question to answer, and he is best overlooked as a betting proposition.

Earlier on the card, the Ricky Yiu-trained SMART FIGHTER has a gilt-edged opportunity to record a win in the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup Handicap (10.00am) over six furlongs.

The three-year-old posted an encouraging debut when placed over the course and distance last month, after a wide journey throughout the race.

With his trainer finally snapping a losing sequence with a midweek double at Happy Valley, and the fact that he is mapped to find some cover in midfield, the omens look good and he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Smart Fighter 10.00am Sha Tin