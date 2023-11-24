Atullibigeal will be going for gold at Sha Tin

Atullibigeal won his second last start at Sha Tin.

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts a 10-race programme on Sunday, including a couple of all-weather contests and featuring the Chevalier Cup (8.10am); a handicap run over a mile worth over £400,000 in prize money.

With the likes of smart galloper and top-weight Red Lion with Purton aboard in the line-up, plus ultra-consistent Circuit Stellar with in-form jockey Angus Chung claiming a valuable five-pound allowance and progressive hat-trick-seeking bottom-weight Happy Together, this has the makings of a must-see spectacle.

The contest also sees the return of potentially top-class middle-distance performer Super Sunny Sing, who seeks to step up on last month’s lack-lustre effort, when he was an odds-on favourite but only finished sixth behind Encountered.

Various post-race excuses were made for that underwhelming performance, but with jockey Vincent Ho back in the saddle, having already won four-times on the five-year-old, it would be unwise to write him off.

Of more of a concern, however, is the form of his trainer Chris So. The stable has not had a winner since the end of last month, going eight race-meetings and 44 runners without success.

That losing trend can, of course, change in the blink of an eye, but it is a worrying statistic and worth bearing in mind.

At the other end of the spectrum, the stable of trainer David Hall can’t stop firing in winners with victories at four of the last five meetings.

Hall saddles well-handicapped ATULLIBIGEAL with Keagan De Melo aboard and will be seeking to compensate supporters for the gelding’s desperately unlucky performance, when he finished fourth in a bunched finish last start.

Having an unbeaten one-from-one record over a mile, although admittedly against lower class opposition, he has still always given the impression that this will be his optimum distance.

With Hall and De Melo having combined for a winner at the Valley in midweek, a strong case can be made for Atullibigeal to add another winner to their already blossoming partnership.

POINTERS

Atullibigeal 8.10am Sha Tin