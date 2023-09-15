It should be Greenwich’s Mean Time at Sha Tin

Alexis Badel partners the Pierre Ng-trained Greenwich in the Admiralty Handicap (9.05am)

IT WILL be good to see jockey Vincent Ho make a belated return to action when he partners four gallopers on a 10-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The 33-year-old suffered a horrific injury when his horse crashed to the turf in Japan at the end of July, fracturing a bone in his spine and causing extensive lung damage.

Just seven weeks later, Ho, who produced a career-best total of 96 winners last season, is back in the saddle and out to make up for lost time.

It’s no secret the locally-born pilot had earmarked Sunday’s date to partner potential superstar Dream Winner in the Causeway Bay Handicap (7.00am) over five furlongs.

The Frankie Lor-trained four-year-old bids to extend his unbeaten winning sequence to four, after spread-eagling opposition last season, and should be hard to beat off bottom-weight.

Ho also partners another unbeaten four-year-old from the Francis Lui stable, Joyful Hunter, who made a big impression when winning both his races at Happy Valley at the end of last season.

There is no doubt this big, strapping son of Darci Brahma will progress further with experience, but fitness may be a telling factor when he comes up against GREENWICH in the Admiralty Handicap (9.05am) over six furlongs.

The Pierre Ng-trained galloper may have proved costly to supporters when failing to catch Ready To Win over the course and distance last week, but he did have excuses.

Jockey Zac Purton subsequently reported a slow start cost him his winning chance and was certain he would derive plenty of benefit from the contest.

With pilot Alexis Badel taking over in the saddle, as Purton is unable to do the weight, this talented sprinter should find a midfield slot from the off and can make no mistake this time.

POINTERS

Greenwich 9.05am Sha Tin