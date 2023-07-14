Peter Ho hoping to secure licence with Amazing Victory

Peter Ho needs a winner at the final meeting to secure his training licence in Hong Kong for another season

IT WILL be the day of destiny for trainer Peter Ho when he arrives at Sha Tin in Hong Kong for the final day of the 2022/23 season on Sunday.

Ho will enter the track for a highly competitive 11-race programme, knowing he needs two winners to save his 26-year training career.

The popular 63-year-old has suffered desperate times in recent years and, although he reached the HKJC training performance minimum of 16 winners in a season, he has had four Class Five winners amongst them when the HKJC only allow two to count.

The HKJC licencing protocol also states that no trainer can fall below 16 winners twice in their career. If Ho fails again on Sunday, it will be three times.

The trainer’s best hopes look to be in the latter stages on the card, and notably with admirably consistent AMAZING VICTORY, who finds himself back down in class in the Sight Winner Handicap (1.10pm) over a mile.

Champion Zac Purton has been booked for the four-year-old, which is a major plus to his chances, and a reproduction of his course and distance form, when narrowly beaten in April from a similar rating, and against better company, is the best on view.

If there is to be a surprise, keep an eye on Danny Shum’s fast-improving CHARITY BINGO who looks ready to peak, following an encouraging performance from an outside draw last start.

Course and distance specialist HAPPY DAILY will never get a better chance of scoring an overdue win, and hopefully saving Ho’s career, when he lines up in the All You Wish Handicap (1.45pm) over seven furlongs.

The three-time course and distance winner has been plagued by a series of awkward draws since last winning in October, but this time should get the run of the race from an inside gate of four.

POINTERS

Amazing Victory 1.10pm Sha Tin

Charity Bingo (e/w) 1.10pm Sha Tin

Happy Daily 1.45pm Sha Tin