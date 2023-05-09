Ho to make some Billionaires out of Pierre Ng’s Secret

Billionaire Secret (green silks) finished second under Vincent Ho at Sha Tin in April

MIDWEEK racing in Hong Kong is back at Sha Tin for a fiendishly difficult but exciting eight-race programme on the all-weather surface.

Racing fans in the city will be hoping that life returns to some normality after a ‘Wet and Wild’ Sunday at Sha Tin.

Weather conditions wreaked havoc with the racing surface during the action, following 33mls of rain in just over two hours, and conditions were reportedly described as the most testing since 2015.

With soft-ground specialists in their element – a rare occurrence in Hong Kong – punters found it particularly difficult to find winners, with only three of the 11 races going to favourites and plenty of shock results throughout the card.

With only a few showers forecast for Wednesday, hopefully there won’t be any excuses this time, especially for gallopers who excel on dirt.

One horse who, for some time, has been a winner waiting to happen and finally gets his chance to shine, is BILLIONAIRE SECRET who lines up in the Sha Tin Pass Handicap (1.45pm) over nine furlongs.

This former Irish-trained gelding, known as Jack Rose when trained by Edward Lynam, and a winner on the polytrack surface at Dundalk, has had plenty of valid excuses this season, notably with some outside draws, or never seeing daylight until till too late in races.

He is closely matched with the likes of rivals Amazing Teens, Righteous Doctrine and Mission Bravo on recent form, but has never had the contests run to suit him and consequently finds himself 10lbs below his season’s opening mark.

This time from a favourable gate of five, he is likely to sit closer to the pace from the off and be better positioned before making his run for glory down the home straight.

With rookie trainer Pierre Ng having currently struck gold 32 times in his first season, and jockey Vincent Ho riding at the top of his game following a four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday, the omens are looking good for Billionaire Secret to make his breakthrough victory.

Later in the card, the Benno Yung-trained GUMMY GUMMY can also score his first success in Hong Kong, when taking his chance in the Eagle’s Nest Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

The likeable and willing son of Snitzel has twice found progressive dirt specialist Youthful Deal standing in his path of victory, firstly when unable to overhaul his conqueror in March and then, when weighted to gain his revenge, losing the race with a slow start last month.

On that occasion, having drifted back to near the tail of the field, he then proceeded to produce an impressive closing sectional time, which is far superior to anything that his rivals can match. With trainer Benno Yung having had 10 winners already on the surface this season – second only to Frankie Lor – and jockey Zac Purton certain to make sure he gets away smartly from his good draw, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Billionaire Secret 1.45pm Sha Tin

Gummy Gummy 2.45pm Sha Tin