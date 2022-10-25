Millard four-year-old makes for Compulsory viewing at Sha Tin

Trainer Tony Millard has a good chance of securing his second winner of the season with Compulsory

IF EVER a horse looks like he has been ear-marked for a contest, it’s the Tony Millard-trained COMPULSORY, who seeks to score his first win in division two of the Chung On Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

This son of American sire No Nay Never, whose family excels with all-weather performers, cost a lot of money at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Sales in Australia, before being shipped over to Hong Kong in 2020.

The four-year-old gelding has taken plenty of time to acclimatise to conditions in the territory, and although showing a glimmer of ability in three races on turf last season, was always going to show his true ability when switched to the dirt surface.

Former South African Champion Trainer Millard, renowned for his patience with potential winners in his stable, has mapped out an ideal opportunity for Compulsory, who finds himself down in class for the first time.

After a quiet spell this month, the form of Millard’s stable looks to be returning to the boil again – Enchanting Ibis was only beaten by a wide draw at Sha Tin in a competitive handicap last Sunday – and he looks ready to fire in winners again.

Compulsory returned to the track after the summer break with an eye-catching winning trial on dirt last month, before following up with an equally impressive turf workout recently.

Millard must have worked hard to obtain the services of young, go-to 10-pound claimer Angus Chung to ride his top-weighted runner, and the added bonus is that he has the inside draw in stall one.

With most of his rivals of average ability at best, Compulsory will never have a better chance to get his head in front.

POINTERS

Compulsory 12.45pm Sha Tin