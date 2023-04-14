Purton’s on the Express train to a Sha Tin treble

Golden Express was a ready winner under Zac Purton at Sha Tin last month

ALTHOUGH jockey Zac Purton had no luck at Happy Valley in mid-week, the reigning champion should be back on track to the delight of his many thousands of supporters with a full book of fancied rides on the 10-race programme at Sha Tin on Saturday.

As per normal, most of his mounts will be near the forefront of the betting, with the likes of GOLDEN EXPRESS, who lines-up in the HKJC Community Trophy Handicap (7.30am) over six furlongs, difficult to oppose, following an impressive course and distance win last month.

The Australian-bred four-year-old has improved throughout his short career and should get the quick-run race he needs to show his best.

The Zac-Man will also fancy his chances when he climbs aboard HYPER DRAGON BALL for the first time in the Healthy Community 1400M Handicap (9.35am) over seven furlongs.

The Benno Yung-trained gelding has been a winner waiting to happen following encouraging and eye-catching efforts since the beginning of the year.

There was a lot to like about last month’s effort when chasing home highly-progressive Mighty Stride over the course and distance in a smart time.

With an inside draw of stall one a bonus, he is set for an ideal journey, and Purton can continue his impressive win strike-rate record when partnering Benno Yung’s gallopers, which reads 10 wins and five places from just 25 rides this season.

One horse that Purton will be desperate to win on is HAPPY TOGETHER who was backed as if defeat was out of the question, before running into all sorts of trouble when fourth to Ching last start.

Don’t be put off by his outside draw of 14 in the Advancing Sports & Culture 1600M Handicap (10.45am) over a mile. That number has a 20 per cent win record over the mile course in the last three seasons.

POINTERS

Golden Express 7.30am Sha Tin

Hyper Dragon Ball 9.35am Sha Tin

Happy Together 10.45am Sha Tin