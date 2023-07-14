David Hall and Luke Ferraris could be a Genius combination

Trainer David Hall has saddled 43 winners this season

NO DOUBT the many thousands of racing enthusiasts flocking to Sha Tin on Sunday will be praying that their favourite jockey, champion Zac Purton, can bank-roll them for the following six weeks after racing comes to a close on Sunday.

There has been no let-up in the Purton victory charge in recent times, with the Zac-Man banging in winners left, right and centre and totalling 15 winners since the beginning of the month.

How many winners he gets at Sha Tin is anyone’s guess, but his 10 rides will all have huge support, notably talented Kay Ying Warrior in the Victory Marvel Handicap (10.00am) over six furlongs and Publicist, who will appreciate a more patient Purton ride, in the Big Profit Handicap (11.00am) over seven furlongs.

It will be interesting to see how much his ride Tuchel has left in the tank in the feature race of the day; the HK Racehorse Owners Association Trophy Handicap (12.35pm) over a mile.

The four-year-old has won four times this season and never been out of the frame in nine-races, with his rating rising 35 pounds.

His task won’t be easy, though, up against well-handicapped Circuit Stellar and last-start winners Encountered and Flaming Rabbit.

Away from Purton, the likes of trainer David Hall and young pilot Luke Ferraris have also been catching the headlines recently.

Hall, who is currently on a career best of 43 victories, and Ferraris, fresh from a hat-trick at Happy Valley in midweek, team up with a potential winner in JOYFUL GENIUS, who steps up to nine furlongs for the first time in the Solar Hei Hei Handicap (10.30am).

The two-time winner has been a rejuvenated character since first being equipped with blinkers in May and, judged on his winning form when staying on strongly over a mile, is likely to improve further over this longer trip.

POINTER

Joyful Genius 10.30am Sha Tin