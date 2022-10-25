A Can-do Purton capable of giving backers Super Win

Zac Purton is already 15 wins clear in the jockeys’ championship race

MIDWEEK racing in Hong Kong switches to Sha Tin today, with a nine-race programme on the dreaded dirt surface.

Local punters are always sceptical when racing takes place on dirt, as there are so many imponderables to take into consideration, such as track condition, the draw, and whether races will suit front-runners or strong finishers.

On this occasion though, you can guarantee both racing enthusiasts and gamblers will be relishing the prospect of either turning up at the track, or keeping their eyes glued to the TV at home.

It’s safe to say, that if reigning Champion Jockey Zac Purton doesn’t ride at least a handful of winners on the card, there will be many thousands of despondent supporters at the end of the action.

Five-time champion Purton is carrying all before him since the season started in September, with a winning strike-rate of nearly 25 percent and having ridden 14 winners in the past fortnight.

It obviously helps with arch-rival Joao Moreira recuperating from injury back in Brazil, but the Zac-Man is in a league of his own at present, and the bettors are loving it.

Purton already has a 50 percent win record on the all-weather surface this season and has his card marked in all nine races, but unfortunately, as is the norm, the majority will be over-bet.

The Australian teams up with trainer Benno Yung on three gallopers who all won on the surface earlier in the month, and will surely hope that lightning strikes twice.

Fiery Diamond in division two of the Sha Tsui Handicap over six furlongs (1.45pm), and Handsome Twelve in the Yeung Uk Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile are both capable of defying their penalties, while YES WE CAN looks a stand-out bet in the Tai Ho Handicap (2.45pm), also over the extended mile.

This monster galloper, who weighs nearly 1300 pounds, was the first of the winning treble for the partnership on that occasion, and spaced his rivals out in impressive fashion over the course and distance.

Despite a hefty hike in the weights, he looks to be meeting rivals of inferior quality – maybe Turbo Power can provide the forecast – and will be hard to beat when starting his powerful surge down the home straight.

Aside from Purton, jockey Vincent Ho has a couple of interesting rides, notably Yellowfin who has the highly regarded Youthful Deal (Purton again) to beat in the 2.15pm over six furlongs, and in-form SUPER WIN DRAGON in the Tsuen Fu Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

This all-weather specialist produced a first-class victory from an awkward draw, when mowing down his rivals, to win going away last month.

This time, with the all-important inside draw a major plus, he is mapped for an ideal journey along the rails, before Ho – who has two wins and two seconds from four rides on the five-year-old – presses the button, and hopefully dashes to victory.

POINTERS

Yes We Can 2.45pm Sha Tin

Super Win Dragon 3.15pm Sha Tin