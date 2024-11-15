Ka Ying can Rise to the occasion once again

Ka Ying Rising is in pursuit of his seventh consecutive win at Sha Tin on Sunday.

IT IS D-Day for many of Hong Kong’s finest gallopers on Sunday when Sha Tin hosts an 11-race programme, including three informative Group Two races sponsored by BOCHK Private Banking.

They are the Jockey Club Sprint (7.30am) over six furlongs, Jockey Club Mile (8.05am), and Jockey Cub Cup (8.40am), over 10 furlongs.

These three contests will act as a springboard for the local champions before they face-up to repel the hoard of overseas challengers coming over for the LONGINES Hong Kong International races early next month.

The David Hayes-trained KA YING RISING, rated by many as the fastest speedster on the planet, seeks to cement his position as the crème de la crème of sprinters when taking on 11 rivals in the Sprint (7.30am).

Having won seven of his nine races, including the Group Two Premier Bowl Handicap last month, there will be some long and despairing faces if he does not blitz his rivals again.

The Mile contest (8.05am) looks a virtual match between GALAXY PATCH – looking to pick up the baton from departing and legendary champion miler Golden Sixty – and former HK Derby and Group One Stewards Cup winner, Voyage Bubble.

The Pierre Ng-trained Galaxy Patch brushed aside the opposition including Voyage Bubble with the minimum of fuss when winning the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy on his reappearance last month, and further improvement is expected.

Voyage Bubble did however have excuses that day, suffering a tough journey from a wide draw and conceding weight to all his rivals.

With his trainer Ricky Yiu particularly bullish about reversing the form and James McDonald in the saddle, this looks a race to savour.

The world’s top-rated pilot McDonald does, however, look set for an armchair ride when he partners ROMANTIC WARRIOR in the Jockey Club Cup (8.40am).

The partnership has tasted success in seven Group Ones in the past, and look set for no more than an exercise gallop against mainly Class One or Two performers.

POINTERS

Ka Ying Rising 7.30am Sha Tin

Galaxy Patch 8.05am Sha Tin

Romantic Warrior 8.40am Sha Tin