Mugen to welcome Year of the Dragon with a roaring success

The Pierre Ng-trained Mugen has won three of his six starts at Sha Tin

SHA TIN hosts the eagerly awaited Chinese New Year raceday on Monday, with an 11-race programme, featuring the £370,000 Chinese New Year Cup (8.05am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

To the local racing enthusiasts, you can forget about the International Races in December, Champions Day in April, or even the Hong Derby in March; this is the day when the majority of the city will either flock to the racetrack or be watching on the TV.

Around 80,000 spectators attended last year’s meeting and over 100,000 people were at Sha Tin a few years back.

This year, like those past, they will have one aim in mind; to start the New Year of the Dragon with a bang and return home with plenty of Hong Kong dollars in their pockets.

On the racing front, Pierre Ng finds himself with a 15-winner lead in the trainers’ championship passing the halfway mark of the season and will be hoping to put further daylight between himself and nearest pursuer Francis Lui with at least a winning double on the card.

Ng saddles half the field in the six-runner Chinese New Year Cup (8.05am), but there is no doubt he will be banking on highly-progressive galloper MUGEN to supplement his easy victory when attempting seven furlongs for the first-time last month.

With question marks about all of his rivals, it’s hard to see him being beaten, especially off bottom-weight, although the lack of a true gallop during the contest is a slight concern.

Stable companion GALAXY PATCH faces a sterner test in the Yue Yee Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs, with the likes of smart but unlucky sprinter Flying Ace and well-drawn bottom-weight Lucky Encounter in opposition.

Galaxy Patch, however, is unbeaten in four races over the track and trip and is certainly improving with experience.

He looks to have plenty of upside in the ratings and should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Mugen 8.05am Sha Tin

Galaxy Patch 9.15am Sha Tin