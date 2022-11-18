California Sparkle Could Outshine Golden Sixty

Wellington should go very well in the Jockey Club Sprint.

THREE Group 2 contests feature in a 10-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday, when the crème de la crème of the Hong Kong’s finest gallopers tune-up for next month’s Hong Kong International meeting.

This is the last chance for local racing enthusiasts to pass judgement on whether their home stars are capable of fending off the overseas challengers from Japan, Australia, and Europe on Sunday December 11th.

Taking centre-stage, and a race to savour, will be the re-match between legendary two-times Horse of the Year Golden Sixty, and young pretender California Sparkle in the Group 2 Bochk Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (8.10am).

Golden Sixty has already put one over California Spangle, when outpointing him in the Group 1 Champions Mile back in April and has yet to taste defeat in four seasonal runs of his career.

Tony Cruz, trainer of California Spangle, however, won’t hear of defeat for his potential superstar.

He reckons a fitness edge over his rival (having won twice already this season, though not everyone was impressed by his latest win) and a valuable five-pound weight allowance, tilt the scales in favour of his contender.

If Golden Sixty is near his best however, following a couple of trials, he will be hard to beat, especially if his trade-mark turbo-charge kicks in.

There shouldn’t be much between them on the odds-board, but one thing is for sure; California Spangle needs to win if he is to be a leading contender for next month’s International Jockey Club Mile.

A more attractive betting proposition is earlier on the card when WELLINGTON has plenty of points in-hand over his opposition in the Bochk Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (7.40am) over six furlongs.

Richard Gibson’s champion sprinter demolished most of these rivals when carrying top-weight in the Group 2 Premier Bowl Handicap over six furlongs last month and renews rivalry on better terms.

From a similar draw, he is set for an ideal journey from the off and should show his class in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Wellington 7.40am Sha Tin