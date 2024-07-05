Blink looks a good Ting to Thunder past his rivals

The Jimmy Ting-trained Thunder Blink is unbeaten in two start

ALL EYES will be on potentially smart THUNDER BLINK, who puts his unbeaten record on the line, when going for a hat-trick in the Stevenson Cup Handicap (12.05pm) over seven furlongs.

The Jimmy Ting trained three-year-old needed every inch of the six-furlong distance when getting up on the line in May, and that was after looking a forlorn hope turning into the straight.

This son of Ribchester has been given a fair mark in his first foray into handicap company, and is getting plenty of weight from principle rivals including Find My Love, Sunlight Power and Beauty Fit.

The Ting stable have had a desperate time this season, but have shown signs of a resurgence in the past month with a couple of winners recently, and there could be further celebrations by the end of the action, when useful Lo Pan Spirit has a leading chance in the Philip Chen Trophy (1.45pm), a handicap over six furlongs.

With a couple of all-weather contests on the card, it may be worth giving hugely frustrating Cool Blue, who finally has been given a favourable draw, one last chance in the Swaine Cup Handicap (9.30am) over six furlongs.

Unfortunately, it is hard to be confident about the five-year-old who has cost supporters a pretty penny this season, and a better alternative is to take a chance with long-shot SPANGLE FORTUNE who lines-up on the dirt surface in the Li Cup Handicap (10.30pm) over six furlongs.

The Manfred Man gelding has a poor record in this company, but did show improvement when just missing a place behind useful dirt specialist Must Go in May, and is racing near his last winning handicap mark, taking young Angus Chung’s claim into account.

A recent encouraging trial behind smart performer Loyal Bo Bo, suggests he is in prime condition, and with a favourable draw a plus, he can outperform his probable odds.

POINTERS

Spangle Fortune (e/w) 10.30am Sha Tin

Thunder Blink 12.05pm Sha Tin