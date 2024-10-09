Storm’s brewing as Tetley Tea braced for further strikes

Tetley Tea is braced for more industrial action.

Tetley, one of the nation’s favourite tea brands, is braced for further disruption as a major row over pay continues.

The GMB Union has announced 12 more strike dates which will see almost 150 workers walk out in a dispute over what it describes as “poverty pay”.

The dates of the planned industrial action are expected to take place over the next two months and will be confirmed in the coming days.

GMB organiser Paul Clark said: “These hard-working, loyal and skilled, predominantly women workers have been backed into a corner by poverty pay and bullying bosses.

“They’re fighting back in the only way they can.

“Tetley Tea workers feel saddened and hurt by the way their employer has treated them.

“But refuse to back down and will continue to strike until management listens to their concerns.”

The move comes after GMB members voted to walk out last month, with industrial action taking place on Friday, 20 September, and Monday, 23 September.

Long-running saga at Tetley Tea

The latest action comes after workers at Tetley Tea threatened strike action in July 2023.

The move would have seen 150 workers walk out from 3 August.

However, the GMB members voted to accept a pay deal a few weeks later.

The new offer, accepted by the 200 odd workers, consisted of a seven per cent pay rise backdated to 1 April, 2023.

It represented a significant increase on the 4.25 per cent pay rise that the workers initially rejected.

However it was significantly under the 12 per cent that Tata, which owns Tetley, told City AM at the time the union was gunning for.

Earlier this month Tata Consumer Products, which makes Tetley Tea, hit the GMB Union with legal action in the English High Court.

The contents of the claim is not yet known, but the case is marked as miscellaneous.

City AM understands that the business is suing over alleged trespassing of workers who were on strike.

The tea markers called on Teesside-based law firm Endeavour Partnership to bring the legal action, while the union has instructed Pattinson & Brewer.