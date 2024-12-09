Billionaire Renishaw co-founder Sir David McMurtry dies

The billionaire co-founder of engineering giant Renishaw has died at the age of 84, it has been announced.

Sir David McMurtry founded the Wotton-under-Edge-based company with his former colleague John Deer in 1973 and took it public ten years later.

Sir David was awarded a CBE in 1994 and was knighted in 2001.

He stepped down as chief executive in 2018 and was succeeded by William Lee.

In June this year, Sir David left his position as executive chairman but remained on the board as a non-executive director.

Sir David is survived by his wife and three children.

According to Forbes, Irish-born Sir David invented or co-invented more than 150 of Renishaw’s products.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Renishaw said: “It is with profound sadness that the company has learnt of the sudden death of its co-founder and non-executive director, Sir David McMurtry.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Sir David Grant, interim non-executive chairman, added: “David was a uniquely talented engineer and his curiosity and drive helped to create a globally respected engineering company.

“His legacy will live on through the culture of innovation he helped to create in Renishaw.

“The board’s deepest sympathies are with David’s wife and family.”

For its latest financial year, the 12 months to 30 June, 2024, Renishaw posted a revenue of £691.3m and a pre-tax profit of £122.5m.