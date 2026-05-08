New ‘360 degree video’ of David Attenborough hits central London

The show is entitled Our Story with David Attenborough

A new immersive installation at Outernet – that mad box of screens outside Tottenham Court Road station – will celebrate the life of Sir David Attenborough as he turns 100.

The five-minute “360 degree video” launches today, with fans able to simply walk in and gawp at animations and real-world footage of David Attenborough.

Entitled Our Story with David Attenborough, the footage will encompass the entire history of our planet and explore ways in which we can work with the Earth rather than against it. It culminates in a possible vision of London in the near future “in which people and nature thrive both successfully and in tandem”.

The immersive show was first screened at the Natural History museum and is accompanied by an original score by Tony Award- and Olivier Award-nominated composer Nick Powell.

Sir David Attenborough said: “In this immersive experience, we explore two stories – the 4-billion-year epic of the Earth, and our own, relatively brief chapter, the story of humankind. These two stories are not, at this moment, aligned – but they could be. My hope is that anyone visiting the Our Story experience will come to understand how important humanity is in writing the planet’s next chapter.”

David Attenborough: A true icon

Adam Farrar, director of commercial and visitor experience at the Natural History Museum, said: “Our Story with David Attenborough has been one of the Museum’s most successful experiences, having reached over 150,000 visitors from across the world already since it opened.

“The Museum’s mission is to create advocates for our planet and we and Open Planet Studios are keen to take the experience to as many people as possible. This special adaptation with Outernet in the beating heart of London promises an inspiring exploration into how we can coexist with both our city and our planet, guided by Sir David’s signature powerful storytelling.”

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO at Outernet, said: “The word icon is bandied around a lot but Sir David Attenborough is the epitome of a true icon. His work over many decades and his incredible programmes opened up the natural world to so many of us.

“He’s also been at the forefront of calling for a way of living that doesn’t destroy our habitat and the habit of life across the planet. The Natural History Museum partnering with us for this very special installation at Outernet is a proud moment and is set to look incredible on our screens.”

The show will run every five minutes at Outernet until 31 May. The full 50-minute immersive production is playing at the Natural History Museum until 30 August.