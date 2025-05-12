Sir David Attenborough ‘really struggled’ with being famous, says director

Sir David Attenborough ‘really struggled’ with being famous, his director told City AM

Sir David Attenborough has “really struggled” with fame, according to his director and producer of more than 40 years.

In an interview with City AM, Keith Scholey said Attenborough had struggled with the “whole celeb bit” of his job. “He absolutely is not interested in David Attenborough,” Scholey said. “But he is fundamentally interested in the world outside him.”

Responding to the idea that Attenborough always seems comfortable in front of the camera, Scholey said he’s “fundamentally an amazing broadcaster. He understands the medium and each thing he’s operating in.”

“He’s just a very very clever broadcaster. He’s an amazing, clever man.”

Sir David Attenborough releases Ocean, about the power of the seas

Sir David Attenborough’s first cinematic film release came out last week to coincide with the broadcaster’s 99th birthday on 8 May. Ocean with David Attenborough examines the potential of the oceans to help fight climate change, and argues for new fishing regulations to allow biodiversity to return. It calls upon the United Nations Ocean Conference this June to commit to the target of protecting 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030. In alignment with the film, this June the Blue Marine Foundation is campaigning to ban bottom trawling in marine protected areas, and aiming to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

Also in the interview, Scholey said he and Sir David Attenborough have never discussed a legacy piece to publish posthumously: “Never, no. I don’t think he’d want to do that. David doesn’t like looking back. The great thrill of working with David Attenborough is that he thrives on looking forward.”

“I’ve gone through so much of my life and people have said: ‘Is this the last David Attenborough series? His last film?’ That’s been going on for twenty years. I don’t even bother with that anymore.”

Keith Scholey has produced dozens of Sir David Attenborough’s series, including State of the Planet and The Life of Mammals. He also produced and directed The Blue Planet, Andes to Amazon and Wild Africa.

“He has sort of stopped still in the ageing process, especially in his mind,” added Scholey. “He’s as sharp as ever. So there is an element when you meet that he’s the same guy and nothing much has changed.” But he added: “All of us are aware of a number.”