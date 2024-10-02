Tetley Tea owners hits GMB Union with legal action

Tata Consumer Products, which makes Tetley Tea, has hit a union giant with legal action in the English High Court, not long after workers walk out over pay.

Last month, almost 150 GMB members working at Tata Consumer Products voted to walk out in anger over ‘poverty pay’.

The industrial action took place on Friday 20 September and Monday 23 September.

However, according to the High Court system, Tata Consumer Products filed legal action against GMB Union on Monday.

The contents of the claim is not yet known, but the case is marked as miscellaneous. City AM understands that the business is suing over alleged trespassing of workers who were on strike.

The tea markers called on Teesside-based law firm Endeavour Partnership to bring the legal action, while the union has instructed Pattinson & Brewer.

Commenting on the claim, Paul Clark, GMB organiser told City AM: “This injunction is yet another attempt by bosses to intimate workers.”

“Instead of dealing with the issue of poverty pay, they’re wasting cash on trumped up claims.”

“GMB members were exercising their legal right to strike and no action was taken by police,” he added.

Tata Consumer Products were contacted for a comment.