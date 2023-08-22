Storm in a teacup? Tetley Tea crisis averted as workers accept pay deal

Tetley tea is one of the UK’s favourite brands

Workers at Tetley Tea have voted to accept a pay deal that means a potential shortage of one of Britain’s favourite teas has been avoided.

The new offer, accepted by the 200 odd workers, consists of a seven per cent pay rise backdated to 1 April 2023.

This represents a significant increase on the 4.25 per cent pay rise that the workers initially rejected, prompting the touting of strike action which would have started this month.

However it is also significantly under the 12 per cent that Tata, which owns Tetley, told City A.M. the union was gunning for.

However, Laura Maughan, GMB organiser, appeared pleased at the result, saying: “After years of real terms pay cuts, these low-paid, predominantly women workers have stood together and demanded more – and they’ve got it.

“This pay rise will enable them to support their families and stop replying on food banks.”

She also congratulated Tata for listening to its workforce but warned “pay justice” for Tetley workers was still a long way off being a reality.

Tata told City A.M.: “We’re pleased that the continued constructive discussions we’ve had with the unions have reached a positive conclusion, with a strong majority acceptance of the revised pay award offered.”

The GMB union, which represents the workers, previously flagged the dire situation of some of the Teesside factory employees saying some were “struggling to support their families, unable to escape from domestic abuse and having to resort to food banks”.

Tata, the international commodities giant, announced revenue for the year ended March up 11 per cent year-on-year.