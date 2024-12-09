Nodor: Darts maker for Luke Humphries sells majority stake to Inflexion

Luke Humphries of England celebrates victory over Ryan Joyce of England during the Semi-Final match on day six of the 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix darts at Mattioli Arena on October 12, 2024, in Leicester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

A majority stake in a family-run company which makes darts used by world champion Luke Humphries has been sold to a private equity firm.

Inflexion has invested in Nodor Group, which is behind Winmau boards and Red Dragon darts, for an undisclosed sum.

The Bridgend-based company was founded more than 100 years ago and has over 1,000 employees across three continents – as well as exporting to in excess of 100 countries.

For 2023, the group reported a turnover of £42.7m and a pre-tax profit of £12.2m.

Earlier this year, the darts maker was awarded with the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Its Winmau brand is the exclusive equipment provider to the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the title sponsor at the PDC World Masters.

Vince Bluck, managing director at Nodor, said: “Inflexion’s experience in developing

market leading businesses will ensure Nodor is well positioned to continue to be a driving force

in the rapidly growing darts market.

“We are excited about what we can achieve together and look forward to bringing the sport to even more people across the world.”

Inflexion said it will support the management team to grow the business “through geographic and channel expansion, as well as working with the team on product development and the use of technology to enhance the customer experience”.

Flor Kassai, managing partner and head of buyout fund at Inflexion, said: “We are delighted to be backing the existing family led management team at Nodor Group, a company at the forefront of the darts industry that exemplifies innovation and excellence.

“Inflexion’s experience in growing businesses globally aligns perfectly with Nodor’s ambitious goals.

“We look forward to working with the talented team at Nodor to help them to capitalise on the sports’ growing appeal.”

Tom Pemberton, head of consumer at Inflexion, added: “Nodor Group is exactly the kind of business that we look for in the consumer space.

“They are true market leaders with a globally admired brand, cutting-edge products and an amazingly loyal customer base.

“With a platform like this already in place, we can’t wait to help support in making it an even greater global success story.”