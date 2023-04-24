Stellini sacked: What Levy said as Tottenham Hotspur switch manager AGAIN

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Cristian Stellini from his duties as interim manager after his side were humiliated 6-1 by Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs conceded five goals inside the opening 21 minutes at St James’ Park in a thrashing at the hands of Eddie Howe’s men.

Ryan Mason will take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, chairman Daniel Levy revealed in a statement.

Levy statement

In a statement yesterday, Levy said: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable.

“It was devastating to see.

“We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the Player Committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

All gone to pot

Stellini was one of a number of managers who were taking interim charge of a Premier League club – alongside the likes of Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Since the 48-year-old Italian took over the club last month, however, Spurs have won just one match – 2-1 against Brighton – and have conceded 11 goals in four matches.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier league table, six points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Spurs are being hunted for their European place, however, by the likes of Aston Villa – two points behind – and Liverpool – three points behind.