Sport on television: Cricket World Cup, Super Bowl and Six Nations

It’s a huge weekend in sport with another Cricket World Cup on top of the Premier League, Club World Cup, Six Nations and the Super Bowl. Here are five events you need to put into your sports calendar. (Photo by Peter Casey/Getty Images)

Golf: Phoenix Open, Thursday – Sunday

Rory McIlroy leads the field for this week’s Phoenix Open – taking place in the same city as the Super Bowl.

The Northern Irishman is world No1 and will be looking to back up his recent win in Dubai with one in the States.

The likes of Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and defending champion Scottie Scheffler also teed off yesterday in Arizona.

English representatives include Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton (From 3pm, Thursday to Sunday, Sky Sports Golf).

The 16th hole at the Phoenix Open is amazing, and Sam Ryder just sent the crowd absolutely insane with a hole in one.



The atmosphere is electric 🤯pic.twitter.com/XGML0GuzD9 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 12, 2022 In one!

Cricket World Cup: England v West Indies, Saturday

England women get their T20 Cricket World Cup campaign underway tomorrow against the West Indies in Paarl, South Africa.

Australia are the overwhelming favourites but England have been playing well in their warm-ups – including a win over South Africa – and are the closest challengers to the reigning champions.

England have not won this competition since they hosted it in 2009 and they’ll be looking to put on a show over the next couple of weeks in their bid to lift the World Cup (1pm, Sky Sports Cricket).

Rugby: Ireland vs France, Saturday

It may only be round two of the Six Nations but the clash in Dublin between Ireland and France is already being dubbed the decider.

Ireland are world No1s and France are the reigning champions and the duo look way clear of the other four nations – even though Scotland won in round one.

Dublin is borderline obsessed with rugby and the occasion will be a monumental one – expect the atmosphere to be electric (2.15pm, ITV1).

Football: Club World Cup final, Saturday

Real Madrid’s win over Al Ahly on Wednesday has kept hope alive of Europe winning 10 consecutive Club World Cups.

But many wouldn’t have expected them to face Al-Hilal in the final given the Asian champions faced Flamengo in the semi-finals.

The two sides will meet, however, tomorrow evening in Morocco. Madrid are the overwhelming favourites for the title, which would be their fifth, and a win tomorrow against the Saudi Arabian side will represent good respite from their stuttering LaLiga form (7pm, Fifa+).

American Football: Super Bowl VXII

It’s here, arguably the biggest single game in any domestic sport. Over 250m are expected to tune in for the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday evening between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Throw in a half-time show from superstar Rihanna and fans are in for a treat as the early hours of Monday morning approach.

History will be made, too, with this Super Bowl being the first with two brothers – Jason and Travis Kelce – playing each other.

The Eagles are slight favourites for this match but we have seen in the past how the occasion can get the best of people (11:30pm, ITV1).