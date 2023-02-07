DAZN to deliver NFL game pass to give fans access to 2024 Super Bowl

The NFL have singed a 10-year deal, ahead of the Super Bowl, with DAZN which will allow the sports streaming service to deliver the 2023 season in its entirety to the sport’s international audience.

The NFL Game Pass International will see fans outside of the United States able to access every NFL game from 2023, including the play-offs and the Super Bowl – which next year will be held in Las Vegas.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort.

“Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” added DAZN chief executive Shay Segev.

“DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL.

“We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”

Fans should see great value from DAZN given they will not need to buy the entirety of a Sky Sports package.

This weekend’s Super Bowl sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.