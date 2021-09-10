Speakers and panellists confirmed for Crypto AM Summit and Awards

A stellar cast has been assembled ready for the annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards in London at the end of this month.

Some of the leading lights from the worlds of cryptocurrency, blockchain and DeFi will be presenting and discussing the latest industry topics as well as joining delegates for networking at the event.

The impressive list of speakers, moderators and panellists includes…

Adam Proctor – Seek Ventures, Alastair Band – Boson Protocol, Alex Lightman – Keemoji, Alissa Ostrove – Crypto Compare, Amelie Arras – Zumo, Anna Melton – FMFW Ltd, Blair Halliday – Gemini, Charles Kerrigan – CMS Law, Darren Parkin – Crypto AM, Dotun Rominiyi – LSEG, Dr Chris Cleverly – Tingo, Dr Maxine Room CBE – Medacrii Associates, Elliot Hill – OccamFi.

Eric Van der Kleij – EdenBase, Erica Stanford – Crypto Curry Club, Erin Grover – Jacobi Asset Management, Grant Whitlock – Globalblock, James Bowater – Crypto AM, Jamie Burke – Outlier Ventures, Jason Deane – Bitcoin Pioneers, Jason Meyers – Auditchain, Jeff Hancock – Coinpass, Justin Bannon – Boson Protocol, Ken Olling – MELD, Konstantin Anissimov – CEX.io.

Laurent Kssiss – 21Shares, Marcus Hughes – Coinbase, Mark Hipperson – Ziglu, Martha Reyes-Hulme – BEQUANT, Matt Hawkins – Cudos, Nick Jones – Zumo, Rob Gaskell – Appold, Rufus Round – Globalblock, Toby Lewis – Novum Insights, Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE, and the Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of The City of London, Alderman William Russell.

Hosted across two days – Wednesday September 29 and Thursday September 30 – the Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit and Awards will celebrate innovation and excellence.

The first day of the summit will take place at ETC Fenchurch where delegates will have the opportunity to attend roundtables and panel discussions exploring AI Blockchain & Quantum Frontier, DeFi, Metaverse & Web 3.0, Professional Advisory & Regulation, and VCs, Incubators & Start-ups.

The second day will take place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London where delegates will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders.

The Crypto AM Awards will then follow the conference, with fourteen awards, judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders.

To find out more about the two-day event, and to purchase tickets, please visit the Crypto AM Summit and Awards website.



