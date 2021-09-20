Only nine days to go until the Crypto AM Summit and Awards

A STELLAR cast has been assembled ready for the annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards in London at the end of this month.

Some of the leading lights from the worlds of cryptocurrency, blockchain and DeFi will be presenting and discussing the latest industry topics as well as joining delegates for networking.

The summit will celebrate innovation and excellence by exploring the most recent developments in AI, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, digital assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Day one will be held at ETC Fenchurch where delegates will have the opportunity to attend roundtables and panel discussions exploring AI Blockchain & Quantum Frontier, DeFi, Metaverse & Web 3.0, Professional Advisory & Regulation, as well as VCs, Incubators and Start-ups.

The second day will be hosted at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London where delegates will hear from – and network with – industry leaders.

In a glittering climax to the two-day event, the Crypto AM Awards will then follow the conference, with fourteen honours, judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders.

The summit and awards, masterminded by Crypto AM’s editor-at-large, James Bowater, is now officially an annual event after launching in March 2020 at Boisdale Canary Wharf.

“Last year’s awards – some 18 months ago now – represented a great moment for Crypto AM, City AM and also London,” said James.

“Only a few weeks ago we were able to once again experience the joy of being able to gather together when we held the Crypto AM third birthday event which, after the testing times we have all endured, was a welcome relief.

“In nine days, we will enjoy the opportunity to celebrate some of our most cutting-edge industries and declare that the City of London is open for business again!”

Last year, 12 awards were handed out. They were: Community Enhancement Award – CryptoCompare, Service Provider Award – CMS Law, Enterprise Blockchain Award – Cygnetise, UX/UI Award – Zerion, Educational Platform Award – Cointelligence, Social Impact & Sustainability Award – Electroneum.

Also: Payment Service Provider Award – Bitstamp, Digital Asset Custodian Award – Gemini Trust, Incubator / VC Award – Outlier Ventures, Crypto Exchange Platform Award – Coinpass, Deployment in Fintech Award – ConsenSys Codefi, Outstanding Industry Contribution Award – Marta Piekarska-Geater, Hyperledger.

To find out more about the event, and to purchase tickets, please visit the Crypto AM Summit and Awards website.