Some Scots to get bank holiday to celebrate Fifa World Cup

Some Scots will enjoy a bank holiday this year to celebrate the national team’s return to the Fifa World Cup.

Scotland qualified for the event – co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico – to reach their first World Cup since 1998.

And Scottish First Minister John Swinney has said that 15 June will be a bank holiday for all government employees – individual businesses north of the border can choose to observe the day off too.

Scotland take on Haiti in Boston at 2am on Sunday 14 June, with the bank holiday proposed for the following day. It will be confirmed should it be signed off by the King.

Swinney is looking at extending pub hours for Scottish haunts, given the team’s kick-off times.

Speaking in Glasgow, Swinney said: “The whole nation will come to a standstill in June – even more so in July once we’ve seen off Brazil and progressed to the knockout stages.

“This is a moment 28 years in the waiting – and I want as many people as possible to share the occasion.

“That will mean that supporters across the country can watch our men’s team in their first World Cup match for almost 30 years, and share in the chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, to create tourism and hospitality interest within the country and to make deep and lasting cultural and sporting connections.”

Alongside a 2am kick-off against Haiti in Boston, Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army will see their side take on Brazil in Miami (11pm kick-off) and Morocco in Boston (11pm kick off) in their group fixtures.

England’s World Cup fixtures will see them take on Croatia in Dallas and Ghana in Boston, each with a kick off time of 9pm, while Thomas Tuchel’s side will face Panama in New Jersey at 10pm UK time.