Scotland fans offered World Cup ticket packages starting at £8,000

Scotland fans will see their team at a World Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years

Scotland fans are being offered World Cup travel packages that include guaranteed match tickets for all three group games – starting at more than £8,000.

The “Follow My Team” packages include high-end accommodation but not flights to and from the US and are being sold by Qatar Airways Holidays, the official World Cup travel provider.

Scotland have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1998 and are set to play group games against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in Boston and Miami.

A silver package, which includes category 1 or 2 tickets, 13 nights’ stay in four-star hotels, an internal flight and transfers, starts at $11,000 (£8,271) per person, based on two people sharing. Solo travellers pay $17,600 (£13,114).

Gold packages, which come with five-star hotels, start at $13,950 (£10,394), based on two sharing, and rise to $22,700 (£16,900) for single occupancy.

It comes after Scotland manager Steve Clarke urged supporters not to rack up debt following the team at the 2026 World Cup.

“One of my biggest wishes is that people don’t put themselves too much into debt trying to buy tickets,” he said. “Even the cheapest ones look to be pretty pricey.”

£26,000 for two-game World Cup package

Ticket prices for the World Cup were widely condemned following their release by Fifa last week, with fans’ groups labelling them “laughably insulting”.

The cheapest general admission seats at Scotland’s group game with Brazil on 24 June were priced at $265 (£197), rising to $700 (£521).

Following the outcry Fifa announced a new, cheaper band of tickets costing just $60 (£45) for all matches at the tournament, although they are severely limited.

Qatar Airways Holidays is also offering packages combining tickets for one semi-final and the final, plus internal flights and hotels, starting at $20,150 (£15,023) per person based on two sharing and rising to $34,800 (£25,950).