Soft ground holds no fears for Hall’s Posh

Zac Purton bids to win for a fourth time aboard the David Hall-trained Classic Posh

SPECTATORS attending the nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today will definitely need their raincoats and brollies.

With heavy rain forecast for the majority of the week, plus the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning circling the city, it would be brave to arrive at the track in a T-shirt and shorts!

This forecast will not help the majority of form-book students, who normally base their analysis on a good or fast surface, although lately there have been a few race meetings taking place on soft ground.

One trainer who has had his prayers answered for a rain-softened track is David Hall, who sends seven raiders to the Valley and the majority of them favour getting their toes into the surface.

The stable’s star performer Beluga has a good chance in the Bellflower Handicap (12.45pm) over nine furlongs, but it looks an open looking contest so it’s hard to be overly confident.

Hall’s middle-distance galloper Kyrus Unicorn was last seen at the inner-city course nearly a month ago when racing on a soft surface and he scooted up the far rail to claim the spoils near the post.

That was over the extended mile and stepping up to nine furlongs in the Hibiscus Handicap (1.15pm) shouldn’t be a problem.

The trouble is, he is not the most consistent performer, with only one win and two places from 23 starts, and that means he’s probably a risky proposition.

It’s a similar story with well-handicapped This Is Charisma in the Lavender Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile, and ultra-consistent Sun Of Makfi in the Geranium Handicap (2.15pm) over a similar distance.

Both find it hard to win, with This Is Charisma still a maiden after 21 starts, while Sun Of Makfi has found either one or two too good in his last five runs. At their likely odds it’s hard to recommend them.

However, one horse of Hall’s that can be counted on to show his best form is CLASSIC POSH who takes his chance in division two of the Calla Lily Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Testa Rossa always comes to form in the latter stages of the season, with his past record over the last two seasons showing two wins and two places from just six races in the months of May to July.

A former three-time track and trip winner he followed a two-month break in March by bouncing back to near his best at Sha Tin in May, when from a double-figure draw he closed off strongly to nearly catch Star Brite on the line.

This time, from the all-important inside draw in stall one, he is mapped for a dream journey in midfield before delivering his trademark finishing kick down the home straight.

With his favourite jockey Zac Purton back in the saddle – having won three times on him in the past – and racing off his last winning handicap mark, he could be difficult to beat.

POINTERS

Classic Posh 3.50pm Happy Valley