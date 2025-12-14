Simply stunning Ka Ying Rising blows his rivals away

Ka Ying Rising won his second Longines Hong Kong Sprint in spectacular fashion

SOME horses simply take your breath away and Ka Ying Rising did exactly that when flying home to land his second Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

In doing so he matched Golden Sixty in registering 16 straight victories and is now just one behind another Hong Kong legend Silent Witness who holds the record for 17 consecutive wins in the jurisdiction.

You would be brave to bet against the world’s fastest horse beating that figure this season as he is in a complete league of his own.

Jockey Zac Purton ran out of superlatives to describe his mount a long time ago but said: “It felt good!

“We didn’t really have a fixed plan other than to be positive. I was surprised I led but I was always going to be happy to lead anyway, but when I looked at the big screen, I was a long way in front!

“That’s what everyone wanted. Obviously after last year, it was a bit flat, but this year I think he showed everyone what he can do.”

It has been an incredible journey after connections conquered The Everest last time and trainer David Hayes was understandably thrilled.

“I was just relieved he didn’t let our expectations down, and the public’s expectations,” Hayes said. “He was just superb today.

“We’re hoping he’s got another 20 races in him. On the eye that was as spectacular a win as he’s done.

“The Royal Ascot form was in the race, there was great Japanese form in the race, from Dubai and the Breeders’ Cup.

“They’re probably the best sprinters around and he’s making them look ordinary.”

Romantic Warrior made history by winning four Longines Hong Kong Cups for trainer Danny Shum and jockey James McDonald.

An extraordinary racehorse, the seven-year-old has amassed nearly £25 million in prize money and could well head back to Saudi Arabia in February to try to land The Saudi Cup after finishing second to Forever Young earlier this year.

Europe dominated the Longines Hong Kong Vase, where Sosie gave master French trainer Andre Fabre a record fourth success in the race.

British raider Giavellotto ran another fine race 12 months on from his victory to finish second with France’s Goliath third and Ireland’s Al Riffa fourth.

The winner had finished third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on his previous start with Giavellotto fourth, so the form of the Arc was certainly upheld.

Winning jockey Maxime Guyon said: “He is an incredible horse. This was the first time he’d travelled across continents, and yet he’s been relaxed every morning this week, and he’s looked amazing.

“It’s his fourth career Group One and he was in such great shape.

“We know he is capable of winning big races like this, and this year he has won at the top level over 1850 metres, 2100 metres and now the 2400 metres.”

Marco Botti was proud of his horse’s effort, finishing three quarters of a length second. He said: “As we thought beforehand, it wasn’t going to be a strong pace.

“Andrea [Atzeni, jockey] said he thought the winner had first run, but he got to his girth for second and I thought it was a good effort. The winner is a proper horse, and they’re two good horses.”

The remaining Group One, the Longines Hong Kong Mile, went the way of Voyage Bubble who was following up his win from 12 months ago, this time with Purton in the plate.