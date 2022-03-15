Shishkin can leave Champion Chase rivals on the canvas

Shishkin can give Nicky Henderson a record seventh Champion Chase success

Shishkin Nube Negra Energumene

WHAT is it about Nicky Henderson and two-milers?

He has won the Unibet Champion Hurdle a record eight times and is the joint leading trainer of this afternoon’s Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30pm) with six victories.

Sprinter Sacre and Altior are two of the greatest two-mile chasers we have ever seen, and many people think SHISHKIN could follow in their illustrious hoofprints.

Apart from falling on his hurdling debut at Newbury in 2019, he has won his remaining 11 races under rules and is a genuine superstar.

Probably more in the mould of Altior than Sprinter Sacre, he can look in trouble in his races, but just like his former stablemate the afterburners tend to kick in and he just overpowers his rivals in the closing stages.

The battle between him and ENERGUMENE in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January will live long in the memory.

It was one of those truly great races and we are set for round two in the Cotswolds this afternoon.

Some will point to this race being shorter than the Ascot contest as a reason to side with Energumene, but I think going back left-handed combined with the punishing Cheltenham hill will suit Shishkin perfectly.

In both the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and last year’s Arkle, he devoured the ground coming up the hill and I can see the same happening today.

Energumene is hugely respected, and we know what we’ll get with him. Paul Townend will bounce him out in front and aim to get Shishkin and Nico de Boinville off the bridle.

The worry is this will be his first taste of Cheltenham, so we have no idea if he’ll handle the unique tight track.

Of course, it could be the making of him, but we know Shishkin loves it at Prestbury Park and that definitely gives him an advantage at this stage.

Willie Mullins has another major bullet to fire in the shape of Chacun Pour Soi, who will be ridden by his son Patrick.

Mullins Snr has always loved this horse, but he disappointed when a hot favourite for this 12 months ago, while he was also well beaten on his other trip over the Irish Sea in December’s Tingle Creek.

There are genuine excuses for both those failures, yet there remains a nagging doubt that he is simply a better horse on home soil.

Shishkin is currently available at a best priced 4/5 with Fitzdares, but I expect some of the bookmakers will push him out to even money this morning which I think is a very fair price.

NUBE NEGRA was second to Put The Kettle on last year and I can see Dan Skelton’s runner occupying the same position on the podium.

He goes really well fresh and enjoys it round Cheltenham, as he showed when bolting up in the Shloer Chase in November on his seasonal reappearance.

Admittedly, he was a big disappointment in the Tingle Creek a few weeks later, but he has always needed decent gaps between his races and I would put a line through that run.

The better the ground the better his chance, so I’m sure his connections will be hoping the forecast rain stays away until later in the afternoon.

Harry Skelton will likely ride him cold and look to play his cards late on, tactics that could get the better of Energumene who wears his heart on his sleeve and may just be running out of petrol in the final furlong.

At 12/1 with Fitzdares, he looks the best each-way option in the race, and I would also think about backing him in the without Shishkin market.

The fact Envoi Allen is available at 25/1 here shows how far last year’s Irish banker has fallen out of favour with the punters since his fall in last year’s Turners’ Novices’ Chase.

He won a very weak Grade One last time at Leopardstown, but he’s had wind surgery and connections now think he is better at this minimum trip.

While it would take a big leap of faith to expect him to win this, he showed earlier on in his career how classy he is and if he can return to the form of either of his previous two Festival wins he would be a contender.

Stablemate Put The Kettle On also loves it at Cheltenham having won at the last two Festivals, but her last three races have all been very disappointing efforts.