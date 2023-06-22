Shaquille could be Oh-so-good to defeat the Bear

Shaquille was an impressive winner of the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury last time out

AIDAN O’BRIEN and Group-level sprint races are a combination that has gone hand-in-hand over the last few weeks.

River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes, The Antarctic in the Lacken Stakes, and Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane Stakes are prime examples.

Although he has a great chance of doing it again in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05pm) with the aforementioned Little Big Bear, the value could be with Julie Camacho’s SHAQUILLE at around 8/1 with Star Sports.

Having put him up for this race at 40/1 before his latest start, he stepped out of handicap company with ease last time out at Newbury to win the Carnarvon Stakes, a day where jockey James Doyle struggled to pull him up and had to wait until the one-mile-two-furlong start down the back straight before his massive engine finally wound down.

The colt by Charm Spirit, out of a Galileo mare, should have no issue with the predicted fast ground and everything looks set for a big run with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time.

The master of Ballydoyle is mob-handed across the penultimate day of Royal Ascot and if Little Big Bear is unable to oblige, keeping the faith with JACKIE OH at 11/2 with Star Sports is the way I am playing the Sandringham Handicap (5.00pm).

The Galileo filly, labelled a “strong traveller” by O’Brien, was supplemented for the Irish 1000 Guineas for €50,000 last month and finished a good fifth in that race, so it’s no secret how highly regarded she is at home.

That six-length defeat to Tahiyra, with stablemate Meditate just four lengths ahead, is the best form on display when you consider that in opposition on Friday, Dream Of Love was comfortably beaten in the Newmarket 1000 Guineas yet is rated one pound higher in the handicap.

O’Brien has never won this valuable fillies’ handicap but with Jackie Oh, they have a classy animal to hopefully give the yard a maiden victory.

POINTERS

Shaquille e/w 3.05pm Royal Ascot

Jackie Oh e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot