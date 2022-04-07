SECOND CAN TURN THIRD INTO FIRST THIS TIME AROUND

Bill Esdaile’s Grand National 1-2-3-4-5

Any Second Now Run Wild Fred Delta Work Longhouse Poet Fortescue

BUSINESS as usual. That’s the message from Aintree as the crowds flock back in their thousands after last year’s ‘behind-closed-doors’ Randox Grand National.

However, one notable absentee this year is Tiger Roll, who will not be bidding for a historic third win in the world’s most famous race as connections opted to retire him last month.

Gigginstown House Stud, the racing operation of Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, still run five in the race, headed by DELTA WORK who memorably denied Tiger Roll his fairy-tale swansong at the Cheltenham Festival.

He seemed to come alive over the quirky cross-country fences last month and brings a backlog of form that has seen him mix it with the very best.

Don’t forget he was good enough to finish fifth in a Cheltenham Gold Cup a couple of years ago and this step up in trip may be just what he’s been crying out for.

The combination of class and stamina means he has to be on any shortlist, while every drop of rain that falls will help his chances.

Gigginstown saddle four others including Samcro, Coko Beach, Death Duty and RUN WILD FRED.

Despite being a former Cheltenham Festival winner, Samcro looks a shadow of his former self and this trip should prove too much.

Coko Beach may be out of his depth too, while Death Duty is interesting if the ground got really soft.

Run Wild Fred is ridden by Tiger Roll’s jockey Davy Russell and is ultra-consistent.

The eight-year-old has finished runner-up in six of his last seven starts, but they include silver medals in both the Irish Grand National and the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

He can be backed each-way at 25/1 and looks a lively outsider as he jumps and stays well.

Last year’s winner Minella Times is back for more under his record-breaking pilot Rachael Blackmore.

He’s failed to complete his two starts this campaign and life is a lot tougher off a 15lbs higher mark.

ANY SECOND NOW ran a gallant race last year to finish third behind Minella Times having been badly hampered by a faller at the 12th fence.

He’s 7lbs higher than last season but meets the winner on 8lbs better terms and arrives here in great form.

He gave weight and a beating to another of today’s rivals in Escaria Ten last time and he looks sure to run his race.

Ted Walsh won this race back in 2000 with Papillon so knows how to ready one for this and he gets the vote at 10/1 with William Hill.

Another trainer with previous in this race is Martin Brassil, who saddled 2005 winner Numbersixvalverde.

That horse had landed the previous year’s Thyestes Chase, and he’ll be hoping his LONGHOUSE POET can do something similar tomorrow.

The eight-year-old has only had six starts over fences, but both times he’s been handed a three-mile plus assignment he’s been successful.

In December 2020, he beat another of my fancies, Run Wild Fred, in a beginners chase over 3m1f at Punchestown on heavy ground, showing that stamina is his forte.

He was off the track for a year after that and following a pipe-opener at Limerick over Christmas he beat Franco De Port to give his trainer a second Theystes in January.

Once again, he was strongest at the finish and even though he would prefer the ground to be a bit softer than it probably will be tomorrow, he looks the right type for this test.

The make-up of the Grand National has changed since the important changes were implemented a few years ago.

It isn’t as much of a test as it was and that has seen eight-year-olds win four of the last six renewals.

Irish-trained horses have also won four of the last five renewals, so this son of Yeats ticks plenty of boxes and looks a good each-way bet at around 16/1.

Big-priced horses have a habit of sneaking into the places in the National and there are plenty to consider amongst the 40 runners this year.

Blaklion has danced every dance here and would be a great bet to finish in the first seven or eight, 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter is interesting back off the same mark and Kildisart is another I wouldn’t be ruling out.

However, Henry Daly’s FORTESCUE managed to sneak in at number 40 and I can see him running a very big race.

He is an excellent jumper and it was a career best last time out when he outstayed Fiddlerontheroof to win the Swinley Chase at Ascot.

Prior to that he was third to Royale Pagaille in the Peter Marsh Chase, beaten just three and a quarter lengths, which was another fine effort.

Unexposed over marathon distances and off just 10st 6lbs, he can still be backed at 40/1 which looks too big.