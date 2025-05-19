Scheffler passes £60m earnings with US PGA victory

Scottie Scheffler’s US PGA win has taken his career earnings past $80m

World No1 Scottie Scheffler has become only the fourth golfer to surpass $80m (£60m) in career earnings after winning the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

Scheffler withstood a final-day charge from Spain’s Jon Rahm at Quail Hollow to claim his third major title and prize money of $3.3m (£2.5m).

The American has now banked $82m (£61m) since turning professional seven years ago, putting him behind only Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

Prize money in golf is at record levels thanks to strong demand from sponsors and broadcasters, and the inflationary effect of LIV Golf’s huge financial rewards.

Scheffler’s US PGA win follows his two other major victories at the Masters in 2022 and 2024, the latter a highlight of an extraordinarily prolific season.

The 28-year-old won no fewer than nine times last year, including the lucrative Tour Championship and a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

How Scheffler won the US PGA Championship

He has now won twice in 2025 but endured a scare on Sunday at the US PGA, where Rahm made up five shots to tie at the top of the leaderboard before Scheffler pulled away.

“Any time you can win a major championship is pretty cool and I’m proud of how I did this week just staying in it mentally and hitting the shots when I needed to,” he said.

“This back nine will be one that I remember for a long time. It was a grind out there. I think at one point on the front, I maybe had a four or five-shot lead, and making the turn I think I was tied for the lead. So to step up when I needed to the most, I’ll remember that for a while.

“I always try to lean as much as I can on my mind. I think that’s probably my greatest strength. I hit the important shots well this week, and that’s why I’m walking away with the trophy.”

Scheffler ultimately won the US PGA Championship by five shots, the same number that Rahm dropped on his last three holes as he desperately chased a third major crown.

Bryson DeChambeau finished in a share of second place with fellow Americans Davis Riley and Harris English, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Rahm two shots further back in a share of eighth.