‘Say it to my face’: Novak Djokovic in bust-up with heckling fan during Australian Open win

By:

Djokovic called out a heckler in his Australian Open second round match

Defending champion Novak Djokovic stirred more controversy at the Australian Open when he verbally confronted a heckling spectator during his second-round win over Alexei Popyrin.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner told a fan to “say it to my face” early in the fourth and final set of a testing match against home favourite Popyrin that ended 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

“It was not a great atmosphere for me to play in to be honest but you have to find a way to win, accept the conditions you are playing in,” Djokovic told Eurosport. 

“People made a noise between first and second serves the entire match, but it is what it is – it’s a Grand Slam, it’s a fight. Of course it annoys you but at the same time you have to accept it and go with it. 

“What really frustrates me is when somebody is heckling, so I confronted the hecklers. I invited a guy to come and say it to my face, because he said a lot of nice things.

“He was apologising from far away. All of a sudden there is absence of courage when he needs to face me.”

Djokovic, who missed the 2022 Australian Open after being deported in a row over his Covid vaccination status, looked short of his best against world No43 Popyrin.

The top seed, struggling with illness and a wrist problem, saved set points in the third before winning a crucial tie-break and will now face Andy Murray’s conqueror Tomas Etcheverry.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev enjoyed straight-sets wins over Jesper de Jong and Christopher Eubanks respectively.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.