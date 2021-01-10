Saracens have announced a major new sponsorship deal with financial services company StoneX Financial and its subsidiary City Index.

The four-year agreement will see the club’s north London home named the StoneX Stadium.

Trading platform City Index will appear on the front of the shirts worn by both Saracens’ men’s and women’s teams.

Saracens’ men’s team are three-time European champions but preparing for life in the Championship following their relegation last season.

Saracens’ women have won the last two domestic Premier XV titles.

“We are really excited to enter this new, long-term partnership with StoneX, one of the world’s leading financial groups,” said Saracens chief executive Lucy WRay.

“We share a commitment to excellence and innovation and we are looking forward to the start of a memorable journey with them.

“This is a major moment for the Saracens family. The partnership heralds a fresh start for the club after a hugely challenging year and having met some of the people at StoneX and City Index, I can safely say that they share our ambition and values.”

Who are StoneX Group?

StoneX Financial is the London-based subsidiary of New York-headquartered parent company StoneX Group.

StoneX Group is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

“I’m delighted to announce a long-standing partnership with Saracens as both the club and StoneX have a relentless drive to achieve excellence,” said StoneX Financial’s chief executive Philip Smith.

“For both organisations, the phrase ‘pounding the rock’ is ubiquitous and is one that both our traders and Saracens players can relate to. Hard work, patience and dedication to our clients is at the core of our value proposition as a global financial services organisation.

“These values are shared by Saracens Rugby Club, and are exemplified by their high performance culture and commitment to player welfare as well as their fan base. I’m excited to see how the partnership develops over the coming months and years.”