Our Rugby World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Jalibert or Pollard? Smith or Dupont?

This year’s Rugby World Cup was one which saw the rise of Tier Two nations, the further development of the established ones, and another title for South Africa – as reflected in the City A.M. team of the tournament.

1 – Ox Nche, South Africa

Prop Ox Nche was a superb super-sub during much of the World Cup and was key in the change of fortunes for South Africa when they were looking to beat England in the semi-finals. He is a master of the dark arts and one of the first on the list.

2 – Peato Mauvaka, France

Some would say French players shouldn’t be in this squad given their quarter-final exit but Peato Mauvaka was an outstanding hooker during the competition.

He is dynamic and exciting, and was vital in turning up the heat for France during their matches.

3 – Frans Malherbe, South Africa

Partnering Nche in the front row is compatriot Frans Malherbe, who was a crucial cog in a very successful Bok machine that simply rolled over much of its opposition.

4 – Eben Etzebeth, South Africa

The beast Eben Etzebeth was a nuisance throughout the tournament and is quite simply one of the greatest second rows to grace the game.

The Bok was a leader throughout and maintained a standard many could only dream of achieving.

5 – Scott Barrett, New Zealand

Of course some New Zealanders had to make the team and Scott outdid his Barrett brothers to get a place in the XV.

He was a workhorse throughout the tournament and a true old-school All Black representative. Simply outstanding.

6 – Ben Earl, England

England’s only feature, Ben Earl went from being criticised for his wild celebrations for the smallest wins to iconic cheers and jeers in England’s semi-final loss.

He had true grit about him and will undoubtedly be a key player of Steve Borthwick’s new England across the next World Cup cycle.

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit, South Africa

Player of the match in the final is arguably enough on its own to get into the team of the tournament but Pieter-Steph du Toit was a complete machine throughout.

Few players are as involved in a game as he is and his impact always exceeds the amount of effort he appears to put in – he makes it look like a piece of cake.

8 – Ardie Savea, New Zealand

Player of the year, Savea was in outstanding form during the World Cup.

No one came close to the power and presence he provided his team and he shone in every match he featured in.

9 – Aaron Smith, New Zealand

Many look at Antoine Dupont as the No9 of the tournament but Smith was at the pinnacle of his game as New Zealand reached the final.

What a way to bow out of international rugby.

10 – Matthieu Jalibert, France

In the absence of Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert managed to take the France ship and make it fly.

Plenty doubted the youngster but he proved Les Bleus have depth across the board.

11 – Mark Telea, New Zealand

Breakthrough player of the year Mark Telea was a name few had heard of before the tournament but no one will forget afterwards.

He was seemingly involved in everything good the All Blacks did.

12 – Bundee Aki, Ireland

Arguably player of the tournament, Bundee Aki was in the height of his playing career for Ireland.

No one came close to the ability shown by the Connacht centre at No12.

13 – Pedro Bettencourt, Portugal

A surprise inclusion maybe, but Pedro Bettencourt of Portugal was an incredible addition to the tournament.

He is sure to attract the great and good clubs of European rugby.

14 – Will Jordan, New Zealand

Matching the record of Bryan Habana and Jonah Lomu for tries in a tournament, Will Jordan was unstoppable.

He could have held the solo record but his teammates butchered a simple overlap in the semi-finals.

15 –Damian Willemse, South Africa

Sure, he missed a couple of drop goal attempts in the final but Damian Willemse was an astounding No15 this year, keeping WIllie Le Roux on the bench throughout the tournament.